Pharkian(Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian army has installed upgraded technology along the Line of Control to keep surveillance on infiltration even as a ceasefire continues to hold for the last 15 months. The army in the year 1999 started fencing the whole length of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent incursions from Pakistan.

Although the fencing has helped control infiltration, technological intervention like the use of CCTV and thermal sensors deployed along the fence has further helped curb the sneaking of militants from across the Kashmir Valley. In the Karnah sector in the Kupwara district of the Valley, the Army has deployed CCTV and thermal sensors with barbed wire on the LoC in Shamsbari range, which is closely monitoring the intrusion in the area.

Also read: Northern Army Commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir valley

The Keran sector, with 55 km long Loc, is being named by the troops of 268 Infantry Brigade, which is headquartered at Pharkian, 40 km ahead of Keran village. At the headquarters, the army has set up a modern Control room where the footage of CCTV and sensors is being monitored on big screens. "The Control Room is manned by soldiers, who have been trained in technology, which is used for surveillance. The footage is keenly observed for any traces of infiltration," said Deepkar Kumar Singh, a Major rank officer, who heads the monitoring team of the Control Room. The room is installed with computers and hotline telephones, which are connected with all formations of the brigade, which is guarding the Keran sector.

Although the ceasefire existing between the Indian and Pakistan Army has helped control infiltration, the intervention of technology has further boosted the surveillance. Brigadier Tapas Kumar Mishra, who is leading the Brigade in the sector talking to ETV Bharat said that though the technology is in place and helping check the infiltration, the troop deployment has not been reduced and a strong man and machine coordination is helping control the infiltration.