New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday said that India is a global example where we have used technology to make efficient services available to the people. "Technology is a turning point in ensuring quality governance. The availability of healthcare services especially in the recently opened Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) is a game changer for common citizens. Technology enables accessibility and reduces out-of-pocket expenditure for citizens" said Vice President Dhankar.

Dhankar was speaking at the inauguration of the second International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment (ISHTA), 2023 in New Delhi. Representatives from more than 25 countries have been taking part in the symposium. "India is moving towards ensuring affordability, accessibility, and equity through revolutionary steps like the Aaatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, behavioral changes through Swacchh Bharat Abhiyan, affordable medicine through more than 9,100 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, etc," said Dhankar.

Hailing the efforts of the central government in tackling Covid19 situation, Dhankar said that the county has shown its mettle by successfully handling the Covid19 pandemic and supporting countries through medicines and expertise. Highlighting that assessments of public interventions taken for public welfare are the need of the hour, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that health technology assessment will help in further strengthening the healthcare ecosystem and achieving sustainable development goals.

"India is committed to extending healthcare services to all its citizens as part of India's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda. The resources can be optimally utilized with the help of health technology assessment (HTA) which is a widely used methodology globally, for optimization of resource allocation and utilization in health," said Mandaviya.

HTA is a multi-disciplinary process that assesses health technologies including drugs, devices, healthcare programs, etc. for their safety, efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and equity issues.