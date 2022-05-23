Chennai: A 22-year-old youngster working for an information technology firm allegedly died due to excess consumption of alcohol during an illegal rave party held in a popular mall in the city on Saturday, police said on Sunday. After receiving information about the conduct of the event 'The Great Indian Gathering', the police personnel raided the bar on the third floor of the mall, which was reportedly functioning illegally without the mandatory licence. The police had sealed the bar after the raid. Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has warned of strict action against persons, who conduct such illegal parties in the city.

"Initial examination revealed that he died of heavy drinking. He hails from Madipakkam in the city and after performing an autopsy at Royapettah Government General Hospital, the body was handed over to his family", a policeman said. The police are also probing whether drugs were offered to the participants, along with liquor.

Meanwhile, a press release mentions that the party was raided based on inputs while Jiwal had directed a special team to monitor the entertainment parties in the city. Though the death was reported from another bar in the same mall, the police had reportedly asked the people partying there to leave the venue. The police further informed that as many as 844 liquor bottles were seized and four persons were booked in this connection. Investigation revealed the party was conducted by inviting people to register themselves through a mobile application in order to take part in the event, the release said.

With agency inputs

