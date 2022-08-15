Bengaluru: A man fell while hoisting the national flag on the second-floor terrace of the building in HBR Layout on Sunday. According to police, a 33-year-old software engineer Vishu Kumar, son of Narayan Bhat, a priest from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada, went to the terrace of his building to hoist the national flag.

Vishukumar was staying on the ground floor with his wife and two-year-old daughter and parents. On Sunday around 1.45 pm, Vishu Kumar climbed the parapet wall of the terrace to tie the flag to a pole. But, he accidentally fell to the ground and suffered severe injuries. Immediately, he has been shifted to a hospital, but he succumbed to head injuries. The Hennur police registered a case.