Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Khargone police of Madhya Pradesh arrested two persons for printing fake notes. Four lakh currency, scanners, printers and other printing materials have been seized from their possession. According to police, the man behind the counterfeit currency notes was an IT engineer. He had lost his job during the Corona and was addicted to online games and as a result, he went bankrupt. So, to repay the loans, he started printing fake notes.

He reportedly learnt how to print currency notes from YouTube. According to the Khargone police, they received information that some people were printing fake notes in the city. Immediately, they reached Shastri Nagar and caught Rakesh alias Prakash Jadhav (32) and Vicky aka Vivek (25). Rakesh is the mastermind and he learnt fake note printing from YouTube. He printed currency notes in the denominations of Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Till now, he and his aide used counterfeit notes worth Rs 8 lakhs for shopping. The accused was so clever that he used to choose rural areas and petrol pumps for spending the fake notes. A separate team of eight people have been hired for circulating the fake notes. At present, the police is interrogating the accused.

Police suspected that more people were involved in the racket. The gang leader is an IT engineer and he stayed in many places, including Pithampur and Sendhwa. After printing the notes, he used to hire some youths to circulate the fake notes in the market. Both the accused have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, said SP Dharamveer Singh Yadav.