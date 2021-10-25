Mysuru: Karnataka Minister Dr. C.N.Ashwatha Narayana on Monday said a technology park will be set up here in the building which belongs to Karnataka State Open University (KSUO). The minister also said the required land for expansion of Mysuru airport will be provided immediately.

Addressing the event ‘The Big Tech Show @ Mysuru’, the minister said that a ‘Mysuru Experience Center’ which also gives a feel of the tech ecosystem of the city will be established at the exhibition center.

"In the present day, cyber security is becoming essential for every person. The city of Mysuru should leverage the existing tech ecosystem and become a cyber security hub," said the minister. "At least 15 companies should start their Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the city," he further said.

Sharing experiences of his recent visit to Dubai World Expo, the minister said, "investors are ready to invest in Karnataka in terms of lakhs of crores. In the same way, the state should grow ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ also to absorb the investment in the right way."

“Though startups in the state are seeing major investments, 90 per cent of it is coming from outside and only 10 per cent is from domestic investors. But domestic investors should come forward to invest and make use of the opportunity to garner economic benefits,” he said.

“The government is taking all measures to nurture the tech echo system evenly all across by introducing Engineering R& D policy, Fab policy, providing land subsidy, power subsidy, mandatory 30 weeks of internship for engineering students among other measures,” he explained.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who addressed the event virtually from New Delhi, said that Karnataka should become a state of 300 Billon Dollar economy by 2025 in line with Prime Narendra Modi’s target of the country becoming a trillion-dollar digital economy by then.

The event also witnessed the inking of three MoUs. An MoU between KDEM and Bherunda Foundation will work to attract Digital Economy investments into Mysuru and create employment opportunities. Royal Family of Mysuru will promote Mysuru towards this and work with KDEM.

Another MoU between KDEM & ISAC will see to set up Cyber Ranges in key locations to make Karnataka the most favored Engineering & Research and Development destination.

The third MoU between the Government of Karnataka & VM ware will be to empower 1500 women with the skills required to return to their technology careers.