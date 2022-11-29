Kasaragod (Kerala): Nibras, a 13-year-old boy from Kasaragod, who became a social media star after he cried on camera reacting to the loss of Argentina to Saudi Arabia, is now all prepared to travel to Qatar to watch an Argentina match and meet his idol, Lionel Messi. A Payyannur-based travel agency called Smart Travel is taking this hardcore Argentine fan to Qatar. They have also made arrangements with an agency in Qatar to let Nibras meet with his football icon Messi, along with other Argentine players.

The child had hogged the limelight recently after his favourite team Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. When Nibras was trolled by his friends from Argentina's loss, Nibras could not control his tears. "There are more matches, we will win. Messi will score a hattrick," Nibras was adamant about his love for the team while trying hard not to cry in a video that went viral on social media. He had least expected that his little meltdown would earn him a chance to meet his idol in person. "They first called me to their office telling me they wanted to give me a memento. When I went there, they told me this happy news. I was ecstatic," Nibras told ETV Bharat.

Ashiq from Smart Travel says his boss came up with the idea of sending the child to Qatar. "First I thought of only giving a memento to Nibras for his true love for football and the Argentina team. When I informed our boss about the plan, he asked me to arrange a trip for Nibras to Qatar to watch the next Argentina match, and also to arrange a chance for him to see Messi and other Argentina players," Ashiq said.

Nibras is all prepared to fly to Qatar to watch the following matches and to become a representative of Kerala's Argentina fans at the World Cup venue. If Argentina manages to reach the finals and win the coveted trophy, Nibras would be there to cheer the team, this time probably with tears of joy.