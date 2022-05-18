Chandigarh: A meeting of teachers was held at Ludhiana under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for raising education standards. After the meeting, a fight broke out between the headmaster of a government school over the plates for lunch. The education department summoned some teachers in this regard after the video went viral.

The letter issued by Punjab's Director General of Secondary Education, dated May 10, 2022, mentioned some school principals showed indiscipline at lunch and the prestige of the education department has been badly affected after the video went viral. A Preliminary investigation of the video reveals these school heads belong to Gurdaspur and Fazilka districts.

In this regard, District Education Officer (DO) Gurdaspur, and District Education Officer (DO) Fazilka have summoned the above-mentioned school heads asking to report on May 20 at 10 am at the head office along with a warning that departmental action would be initiated against them for not arriving at the head office on time.

Teachers' videos became a subject of much discussion on social media, with school teachers fighting for plates like jawans, and school principals even blowing up napkin rags.

