Kolkata: Tumparani Mondal Parua (30), a teacher in a state-run school at Nandigram in West Bengal's East Midnapore district, died by suicide reportedly out of apprehension of her name being in the list of those teachers who are under the scanner in the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam. Her body was recovered from her residence late Sunday night.

The deceased's family members informed the local police that recently a list became viral having names of certain teachers whose names were reportedly under scrutiny in view of the different ongoing court cases in the Calcutta High Court in connection with the teachers' recruitment. The list, that went viral, apparently had the name of the victim, which shattered her mentally. The police started investigating the matter and sent the body for post-mortem.

As per records of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), Mondal Parua was selected as a teacher for Class IX and X in 2016. In 2019, she joined the Debipur Milan Vidyapith School in Nandigram as a Bengali teacher. Paura, a resident of the Burunda village under Chandipur Police Station limits in the East Midnapore district, got married in 2014.

Initially, the local people perceived that the victim's name figured in the list of 186 names of "wrongly recommended" candidates published by the WBSSC on its website on Thursday night. However, later it was found that her name did not figure in the list of "wrongly recommended", and rather her apprehension of termination of services was due to the purported list that went viral.