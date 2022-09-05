Hyderabad: No profession would have such an impact as teaching does in moulding youth and children into future citizens. Some consider teaching not as a job but as a mission to transform whole society around them. They go beyond the classroom limitations so as to help students carve a better future for themselves. There are teachers who walked the extra mile to shape children's lives in remote villages and eventually emerged as winners of prestigious awards like 'Global Teacher Prize', considered Nobel Prize for teaching field.

The world countries have over eight and a half crore teachers. There is a need for another seven crore teachers. There are 26 crore people globally who have not seen a school in their lifetimes in these days of rapid advances in science and technology.

To address this crisis, the Varkey Foundation, a global charitable organisation, headquartered in London, UK, shouldered the responsibility to improve teaching standards. It is strongly defending the child's right to get a good teacher. It has launched an annual award named Global Teacher Prize in collaboration with the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) with a cash prize of Rs 7 Cr in 2015. The winner is selected from out of thousands of applicants. The following are the pathbreaking stories of some of this award winners:

Ranjit Singh Dishale dreamed of studying engineering but his father could not pay the fees. He became a teacher and changed the lives of poor children in Paritewadi village on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border. The school was housed in a half-collapsed hut next to a cowshed. All residents are tribals. Dropouts are high. At the age of ten or twelve, girls are married. Ranjit changed the status quo in no time. Ranjit went on to train teachers from 83 countries with the help of Microsoft. Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, mentioned Ranjit's name in his book 'Hit Refresh'. The World Bank hired him as a consultant for the 'Global Coach' program aimed to improve quality of teaching in different countries.

Nancy Atwell, in her young age, suffered from rheumatic fever, and she used to forget the pain by reading books. It enabled her to have a good command of language and writing styles. She joined as a teacher and also organized workshops on English reading and writing on weekends to increase the interest of children. She made students 40 books in 14 categories per year.

Hanan al-Harub, who grew up in a refugee camp in battle-raging Palestine, was terrified when her husband was shot by the Israeli army in front of children. Then children started becoming violent. Hanan tried so hard to make them behave normally. Constant violence on the streets made even the children violent. Then Hanan took up job as a teacher and moulded children.

Andrea Zafiraka, based in England, works as a teacher at Alperton Community School in Brent. Students come from families of immigrants from different countries and the poorest communities there. Five to six families live in one house. With students who speak 35 languages, Andrea learned important words in all of them. She used to greet the children in their language and take them in affectionately when they came to a place where there was no one they knew. They started loving her like a mother.

Maggie McDonnell of Canada, Keisha Thorpe of Maryland in America and Peter Tabhichi of Kenya are all teachers who worked with dedication and changed the lives of children who hailed from poor and troubled families.