Patna: An FIR has been registered against the well-known teacher and YouTuber Khan Sir and others in Patna for allegedly provoking students to instigate violence over Railway Recruitment Board for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exams.

The FIR has been registered at Patrakaar Nagar police station in Patna under section 147/148/149/151/152/186/187/188/323/332/353/504/506/120 B of the Indian Penal Code. Besides, Khan Sir, the FIR includes names like other teachers SK Jha, Naveen, Amarnath, Gagan Pratap, Gopal Varma and 400 unidentified persons for orchestrating violence and damaging government property at Rajendra Nagar railway terminal and Bhikna Pahadi on Tuesday evening.

The FIR has been registered on the basis of statements given by agitating students who were detained on Monday and Tuesday in Patna who were identified as Kishan Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Rajan Kumar and Vikram Kumar. During the interrogation, students admitted that they were motivated to indulge in violence after a video, in which Khan Sir allegedly instigated students to agitate on the streets if the RRB NTPC exams were not cancelled, went viral on social media.

However, in a video byte given to ANI, he is denying the allegations of his involvement in instigating the violence. He said "How will be a single person will be able to stop 1.5 crores students, still, since the beginning, I am trying to make students not get involved in the violence as after that we teachers will not be able to help or support them"

