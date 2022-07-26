Kannauj: In a shocking incident, a class 9 student died after being beaten by teachers at a school in Kasava village who accused him of stealing a watch, his father alleged. The bereaved father Jahangir said that his 15-year-old son Dilshan alias Raja had gone to take admission at a school in Ramlila Maidan Madaiya on Saturday where three teachers Shiv Kumar Yadav, Prabhakar, and Vivek Yadav locked him in the room and beat him badly after accusing him of stealing a watch.

The boy was taken to Hundred Bed Hospital in Kanpur where he died on Monday night. The family has demanded action against the accused doctors. On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot. On Tuesday, the police sent the body for post-mortem. SP Kunwar Anupam Singh said the case is being investigated adding action will be taken against the accused if found guilty.