Shahdol(Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a teacher made a 10-year-old tribal girl student stand half-naked to spread the message of cleanliness among students in a secondary school of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol in Podi village of Jaisinghnagar block on Saturday.

According to sources, the girl studying in Class V came wearing a dirty uniform to school. A teacher removed her unclean shirt and started washing it. During this, the teacher kept the student half-naked for a few hours. When the dress dried up, the girl was dressed up and sent to the class, triggering an uproar among students and villagers.

Also read: UP : Girl locked in classroom for 18 hours in Sambhal

After this, the teacher, describing himself as a cleanliness buff, also shared the photo in the departmental group, which is now going viral on social media. Villagers have expressed their displeasure over this matter and demanded action against the teacher.

Talking about the incident, Shahdol Collector, Vandana Vaidya said, "This issue has come to our notice and strict action will be taken after investigating the matter."