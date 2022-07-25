Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee reacted over the alleged money laundering case on her minister Partha Chatterjee, saying she does not support corruption or any wrongdoing and added that if anyone is found guilty, he or she must be punished.

"Truth must come out but within a time frame," Mamata said after the arrest of minister Partha Chatterjee. "BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies," she said. Partha was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam.