Sangareddy (T'gana): A private school teacher was arrested in Sangareddy for "sexually harassing" a class nine student, police said on Tuesday. The parents of the minor girl lodged a complaint with the police over the incident on Saturday, following which a case under the POCSO Act was registered and the man was arrested.



He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a dharna today at the office of District Education Officer (DEO) in Sangareddy town, demanding stern action against the school management. (PTI)