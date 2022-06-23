Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh): The SIT probing the suicide of a teacher in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh has revealed that four policemen including the then inspector were responsible for pushing the person to end his life in police custody.

A 35-year-old government school teacher, who was detained by police following a complaint by his in-laws, hanged himself inside a police station in Kannauj on March 20, 2022. The deceased teacher's family alleged that he was tortured by his in-laws and later in police custody after which he committed suicide. Parvat Singh of Gidausa village in Jalaun district, an assistant teacher at a government school in Sempur village in Auraiya, visited his in-law's place in Sukhapurwa village of Kannauj.

There he had allegedly created a ruckus following a conflict with his wife Neeraj. On the basis of the complaint of Neeraj's family, the teacher was detained by the police at night. At around three o'clock in the morning, Parvat Singh was found hanging in the toilet of the Kotwali. The father of the deceased had filed a report against 3 people including daughter-in-law Neeraj. After the death of the teacher in police custody the investigation of this entire matter was given to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CBCID).

The CBCID lodged an FIR against the then Tirwa Kotwali in-charge Tribhuvan Kumar, Head Moharrir Radheshyam, the guard constable Arun Kumar and the then Sadar Kotwali in-charge Inspector Vikas Rai, who was investigating the matter and filed a final report without waiting for the medical report.

On the petition of accused Inspector Tribhuvan Kumar and constable Arun Kumar, the double bench of the High Court had directed the state government to constitute an SIT and conduct a fair investigation of the entire case. After which the SIT found that the accused Inspector Tribhuvan Singh had illegally detained the teacher Parvat Singh in the police station, not only that his medical report after his death was also not done.

Constable Arun Kumar, the SIT said, showed negligence by taking the deceased to the toilet due to which Parvat Singh got the chance of ending his life. The SIT has charged the police personnel and the then inspector under IPC section 306(Abetment of suicide).