Churu(Rajasthan): A teacher allegedly hit a third standard girl for not completing her homework in the Churu district of Rajasthan following which she fainted. The family members of the girl lodged a complaint against the accused teacher at the Sandwa Police station. Consequently, the police have registered a case. Sujangarh Circle Officer, Rampratap Vishnoi will investigate the entire incident.

Sandwa Police Station Officer Surendra said that the family of the student of Upper Primary Udaykarnotan, Soniasar complained that the girl had gone to school on Monday morning. When the teacher asked for homework, the student gave an excuse for not completing it for some reason after which the teacher allegedly kicked and beat her up with sticks.

They further complained that the girl reached the home in Dhani at around 6 pm and narrated the incident to the family. The acting headmaster Pawan Meena said that there has been an incident of assault, but he was not aware of its extent. Earlier, a 13-year-old student of Class VII in Modern School, Kolasar village near Salasar town, was thrashed by the teacher Manoj Dhidharia, the son of the school director, for not doing homework, leading to the death of the student.

Also Read: Govt teacher, driver from Telangana held for transporting ganja in Maharashtra