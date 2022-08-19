Amethi: An 8-year-old student was beaten up with shoes by a teacher in a primary school of Chakbaher village of Musafirkhana police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The child was a student of Class III. The accused has been identified as Amit Yadav.

According to sources, Aman had had a tussle with the children while leaving the school, due to which Amit, in anger took off his shoes and started beating the child. On being informed, the father of the child, Dharamraj Yadav, demanded action against the teacher by giving a complaint to the Block Education Officer.

Aman's father, Dharmaraj Yadav said, "My son is a student of class 3 and had gone to study in the primary school of the village itself. While leaving the school, he slipped down which angered the teacher who beat my son with his shoes. I have filed a complaint with the Block Education Officer".

However, a BSA official of Amethi, Sangeeta Singh said, "the information about the incident has been received through the media and its investigation is going on."