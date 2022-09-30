Gumla(Jharkhand): A teacher brutally assaulted 13 students as they refused to dance upon his order in Jharkhand's Gumla Wednesday. The incident took place at St Michael English Medium School in Chainpur Block. All the injured students were given first aid at the Community Health Center in Chainpur.

One of the injured students Qamar Raja Khan said, "The school teacher Vikas alias Srila Kujur was asking us to dance. When we refused to perform, he closed the door and beat us mercilessly. His four sticks were broken during this," he said and added, "We went to Principal Hendry Kullu to complain about the matter but the Principal ordered the teacher to beat us as their rule runs here. After this, the teacher beat us brutally."

As the children were frightened, they told their parents that will not study in that school. The parents complained to the Chainpur Block Development Officer about the incident and demanded action against the teacher.

Vijay Jaiswal, the father of the injured student said, "We send our children to school for education and not to be treated like an animal. These days even animals are spared beatings, whereas our innocent children are thrashed."

Speaking on this matter, Block Development Officer Dr. Shishir Kumar Singh said, "13 students of the school have been assaulted by a teacher. An investigation team will be formed in this matter and further action will be taken only after the investigation."