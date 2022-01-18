Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu tested positive for Covid on Tuesday.

N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted in his Twitter handle in the morning that he has tested positive. He has quarantined himself at his residence at Undavalli here. Chandrababu tweeted "I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taken all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care."

Naidu also informed that he was experiencing mild symptoms. He requested the people who came in contact with him to get tested at the earliest. He tested positive a day after his son and party general secretary was found infected with Covid. Lokesh revealed that he is asymptomatic and feeling fine but would be quarantined until recovery. "I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested at the earliest and take necessary precautions," Lokesh said.

Meanwhile, another TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma has also tested Covid positive as he has tweeted the same and informed that he has quarantined himself at his home with mild symptoms.