Bengaluru: TDP leader and Tollywood actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna on Saturday died of a heart attack during around a 25-day-long treatment in Nara Lokesh’s Padayatra in Kuppam in Bengaluru. Tarakaratna had suffered health issues for the last few months and he is survived by his wife and a child.

Tarakaratna fainted suddenly when he was among a huge gathering amid a roadshow in Chittoor, gathered for the inauguration of TDP’s ‘Yuvagalam’. Yuvagalam was initiated by Nara Lokesh, the son of former CM Chandrababu Naidu. He was then rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to Bangalore’s Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital for better treatment. Around after 25 days of treatment, he suffered another heart attack and could not bear it.