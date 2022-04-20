Amaravati: Telugu Desam party chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, will spend time with people on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Unlike his past birthdays, Naidu has decided to meet people and know about their daily woes. It has been learned that Naidu will visit Nekkalagollagudem village in Eluru district of Nuziveedu constituency today. He will visit Vijayawada Kanakadurgamma temple in the morning.

On the occasion of his birthday, Naidu will be meeting the party leaders and activists at the party headquarters in Mangalgiri. In the evening, he will reach Nekkalangollagudem village and will talk to the locals to know about their problems. Gram Sabha is also scheduled to be held there. Later, he will have dinner with the locals in the village.

