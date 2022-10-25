Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Members of a local taxi union halted their operations at Uttarakhand's Jolly Grant Airport on Monday after a taxi driver was thrashed by the CISF personnel deployed at the Airport. A video of a man getting dragged by his collar and then thrashed by a baton has also surfaced.

According to the inputs received from the ground, the taxi driver was thrashed over a dispute after he stopped a private vehicle with a Delhi registration number from boarding passengers at the airport.

Taxi operation halted at Uttarakhand airport after CISF jawan thrashes driver

Also read: K'taka: CISF sub inspector shoots herself at Mangaluru port main gate; rushed to hospital

President of the taxi union, Mahendra Bharti said "We had halted the taxi operations and it will continue until the entry of private vehicles coming from outside was not banned at the Airport."

"Until the jawan who thrashed up the driver is not sacked, we will continue to protest," he said. At the same time, efforts are being made by the airport authorities to resolve the matter.