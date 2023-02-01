Hyderabad: In the most important highlight of the budget for FY 2023-24 presented on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the rebate limit in the new tax regime will be increased to 7 lakhs, which was 5 lakhs in the old tax regime. Taxpayers with annual income up to Rs 7 lakh will therefore not have to pay any taxes as per the new regime.

This announcement concerns the rebate limit, which is basically a refund received by people who pay more taxes than their tax liability. The rebate has been enhanced under Section 87A, which would now provide a refund to individual taxpayers if their total income is less than Rs 7 lakh after claiming deductions. However, if it exceeds Rs 7 lakh, the person shall pay taxes as per the slab rate they fall into in that particular year.

For personal income tax, there will be five income tax slabs in FY 2023-24 instead of six in the older regime. The basic tax exemption limit has been hiked to Rs 3 lakh, which was set at 2.5 lakhs in the last regime. The first slab will therefore end at the 3 lakh mark -- which is to say that taxpayers with an annual income up to 3 lakhs, without any deductions, will be totally exempted from paying taxes.

The income tax slabs under the new regime in FY 2023-24 are as follows:

₹0-3L: 0% tax rate

₹3-6L: 5% tax rate

₹6-9L: 10% tax rate

₹9-12L: 15% tax rate

₹12-15₹: 20% tax rate

Above ₹15L: 30% tax rate

This new tax regime will become the default tax regime, though the taxpayers can opt to pay taxes as per the old income tax regime if that suits them better. However, if a taxpayer opts for the older regime, they will not be eligible for exemptions and deductions barring few exceptions. Under the new tax regime, on the other hand, the individual will forego 70 deductions and tax exemptions, including HRA tax exemption, LTA tax exemption, deduction up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C and other relevant sections.

Explaining the newly introduced tax slabs during her speech, the Finance Minister said these will provide major relief to all tax payers in the new regime. "An individual with an annual income of Rs 9 lakh will be required to pay only Rs 45,000. This is only 5 per cent of his or her income. It is a reduction of 25 per cent on what he or she is required to pay now, which is Rs 60,000. Similarly, an individual with an income of Rs 15 lakh would be required to pay only 1.5 lakh or 10 per cent of his or her income, a reduction of 20 per cent from the existing liability of Rs 1,87,500," the FM explained.

The Finance Minister also reduced the surcharge rate from 37 per cent to 25 per cent in the new tax regime. This would result in reduction of the maximum tax rate to 39 per cent, she said. Lastly, the Finance Minister announced that for the older, retired population who mostly live off their pensions, the tax exemption on leave encashment will be increased to Rs 2.5 lakh.