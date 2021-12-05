Hyderabad: When people heaved a sigh of relief after the first and second waves of Covid, the new mutant Omicron is creating a scare. As a precautionary measure, the Central and State governments issued guidelines for international travellers and made RT-PCR tests mandatory for them.

Speaking on Omicron cases in the country, Director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society Rakesh Mishra said, "It's a wake-up call to be aware that pandemic isn't over, however, we are in a very strong position with very high seropositivity. As we have learnt lessons from the pandemic, can tackle the new mutant as the vaccination and healthcare system are much more enabled than earlier. So, we're in a very strong position."

He further stated, "We shouldn't squander advantage by being careless. People should cooperate with the government and get fully vaccinated. While the government should keep carrying out surveys to found the spread, if there are new variants emerging, or if same variant is in some places so that you can curb its spread."

The Covid vaccines administered in the country will be effective in the fight against the Omicron and will provide a shield to vaccinated citizens of the country, according to a health expert.

Director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society and former Chief of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Centre For Cellular And Molecular Biology Dr Rakesh Mishra talking about the effectiveness of Hybrid immunity said, "The results indicate that the hybrid immunity will be effective against the new variant. Scientific validation of these things is happening. People are conducting experiments for making pseudovirus and those things in the labs and testing. So, I think it will take about 10 days, two weeks. But my feeling is that it should be protective, maybe a little bit less, but the vaccine will certainly be helpful to a great degree."

Also read: Omicron reaches Gujarat, Maharashtra; four cases in India now

Three types of immunity against the virus are natural immunity coming from infection, vaccine immunity coming from vaccines and hybrid immunity, in which a person, who has previously been infected also gets vaccinated. Dr Mishra further explained the effect of Hybrid immunity on the vaccinated population and said that it is likely to give protection to people, along with the Indian vaccines administered.

"I believe it will happen if people have natural infections plus vaccination. At least in major cities, maybe a larger number of people have had the infection knowingly or without the knowledge because of being asymptomatic. A significant number will have hybrid immunity. Although the study about hybrid immunity is about vaccine mRNA vaccine, but there's no reason to think that the vaccine that we had Covishield and Covaxin will not have the same advantage of hybrid immunity on infected people," he said.

Talking about the traceable symptom of Omicron, the expert said that most of people may be asymptomatic or have less severe symptoms and therefore mistake Omicron as a normal common cold.

"We have detected two and a few more and all that in the past few days, but how many are we sequencing? If we sequence 100 per cent, then you can be sure that how many people have this or not. Since we cannot sequence all, we can't even list all many people believe asymptomatic and spreading. So that is the problem of this infection that most people 70-80 per cent will not have any symptoms when there is spreading and confusion with the common cold. Symptoms are less severe. So, people will mistake it as a common cold because there is no smell loss or oxygen problem. The infection will be there in all major cities where people have been travelling and now since if a person has no contact with any person with travel history, means this is community spread," he said.

Dr Mishra further said that Omicron may be more infectious than the Delta variant that brought the second wave in India earlier this year. However, he believed that the virus being less symptomatic is a good sign.

Also read: Omicron-concerned Singapore stops VTL travel for work pass holders

"If some sudden increase happens, we can cordon up that area restrict that particular part of the city to be able to operate in a regular manner, not a national level in this case, because the situation is different in different places. And if we do that, see I don't foresee any big major problem or waiver those kinds of things. But what we need to do is to keep the people functional, keep the economy going, keep the schools open. All those things will happen only if we cooperate in terms of blocking the spread for which the most important thing is masks. Rest is handwash, avoiding clustering closed space. If you don't do this, that means you are helping the virus," he added.

Meanwhile, a total of four cases of Omicron have been reported in India so far: One from Gujarat, Maharashtra each and two from Karnataka. The first cases of Omicron were reported in Karnataka. A new variant of Covid was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25.

Dr Anurag Agrawal, Director of CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi, said that a possible third wave of pandemic triggered by Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, can be avoided if necessary precautions are taken. On Friday, Dr Angelique Coetzee, who chairs the South African Medical Association and who first flagged the new Covid variant, emphasised that vaccines will protect people against the disease at this stage because irrespective of age group and co-morbidities, she saw that people who have been inoculated against Covid exhibited milder symptoms on being infected with Omicron. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. On November 26, the WHO named the new Covid variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

With ANI inputs