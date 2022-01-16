Lucknow: Taslim Rahmani, national president of the Muslim Political Council of India, told ETV Bharat that "our aim is to ensure that no political party can form a government with a full majority so that the oppressed and helpless communities can get justice."

Manipulative politics has intensified in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of the dates of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Addressing a press conference at the UP Press Club in Lucknow, Taslim Rahmani said, "We are keeping tabs on 150 constituencies to ensure that no political party could get a full majority so that the oppressed and helpless communities could get justice."

After the press conference, he told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview that "we are not only talking about the 'Hung Assembly', but our team is working for it at the district level. We will appeal to Muslims to vote for the SP in the constituencies where we feel that Samajwadi should be voted, and on those seats where BSP or Congress should be voted, we should do so that no single party could form the government with a majority."

Talking about the open letter written by Maulana Sajjad Nomani to Asaduddin Owaisi, he said that this may be his personal opinion, he can give advice to any political party, but we think that till now AIMIM is not a political alternative in UP. Taslim Rahmani advised AIMIM to set up its structure on the ground first, then it could become a political alternative.

"At present, the so-called secular political parties are nominating Muslims as candidates, but their success rate is very low. This is being done under a well-conceived conspiracy, so we appeal to Muslims to improve their political awareness and consciousness and to pay special attention to the parties who are nominating Muslim candidates."

In reference to the statement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 80% vs 20%, he said that communalism and oppression over the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in general and Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh in particular has been increased.

Asaduddin does not do real politics, but does electoral politics only, he alleged and accused Owaisi of creating polarisation among majority Hindus by his statements."Therefore, for successful politics, Owaisi needs to work with strategy by setting up the party's structure on the ground, emotional speeches are not enough.''