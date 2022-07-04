Kolkata: Famous Bengali director Tarun Majumdar breathed his last on Monday at the age of 91. Majumdar's death has come as a big blow to the Bengali film industry. Tarun Majumdar had been undergoing treatment at a city hospital since June 27. Though his health condition improved after a long spell, but it deteriorated on Monday morning and Majumdar had to be shifted to the ICU ward where he breathed his last.

Tarun Majumdar was awarded the National Film award four times and Padma Shri in 1990. Majumdar is known for his films like 'Polatok', 'Fuleshwari', 'Dada Kirti', 'Bhalobasha Bhalobasha', 'Parashamani', 'Alo' and more recently 'Bhabasar Bari'. In 'Bhalobasar Bari', Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta paired with Pratik Sen, who is a popular face in Bengali television.