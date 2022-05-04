Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 108 heroin capsules worth Rs 11.53 crore on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from a passenger. The passenger is a Tanzania resident and arrived in India from Johannesburg, Abu Dhabi on April 26. The passenger has been taken into judicial custody.

The accused has been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 on Tuesday. AIU officials informed that it was revealed in the initial inquiry that the passenger has swallowed capsules containing heroin. Consequently, the passenger was produced in front of the magistrate and was admitted to a hospital for medical supervision for the next six days. Doctors removed 108 capsules from his stomach after 6 days. The official added that the recovered heroin weighs 1,389 grams.

(With agency inputs)

