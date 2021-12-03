Indore: Triggering a controversy, Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur has said that amid the rising concerns over the Omicron virus spread, people should use the Tantya Mama Amulet to stay safe from the virus. This statement came from the the BJP MP during the preparations of the celebrations of Tantya Mama's Martyrdom Day to be held on December 4.

The tribal hero called Tantya Bhil is treated like a god-figure in several parts of Madhya Pradesh. MP Usha Thakur, being one of his ardent followers, claimed that his tabeez can cure any disease and will protect everyone from the Covid-19 virus as well. She also further claimed that the virus wouldn't affect anyone attending the event despite the recent alert notification issued by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The celebrations are scheduled to be held at the Patalpani area near Indore, which is named in honour of Tantya Mama. The state government has been making the arrangements for the celebrations of his martyrdom day. However, after the rains that hit the city on December 2, the entire event is now going to be held at the Nehru Stadium in Indore, where lakhs of people from different districts of the region will gather on the day of celebration.

Tantya mama's devotees will be welcomed at Rajwada from different parts of the state. Cultural programs of various sorts will also be held at the venue. Presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for this event is also being highly anticipated.