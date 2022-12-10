Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Eight year old Tanmay Sahu who fell in a borewell in Betul has been rescued in the early morning of Saturday. He is being taken to Betul District Hospital by ambulance for further treatment. After over 80 hours, the boy was taken out of the borewell successfully.

Tanmay had fallen into the borewell while playing in the farm around 5 pm on December 6 and the rescue operation started within the next one hour. The local administration, disaster response teams and police launched immediate rescue operations. Rescue efforts started early as one of the family members saw the boy falling into the borewell.

"My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on December 6." said Sunil Sahu, father of Tanmay Sahu. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard, and local police personnel were pressed into service for the rescue effort.

Tanmay's teacher, Geeta Mankar, said, "Tanmay is a student of Class 3. The children of his school, including teachers, chanted Gayatri Mantra for his safety. The teachers and students have prayed to God that Tanmay comes out safely from the borewell. Tanmay is an intelligent student. His safety is important for all of us."