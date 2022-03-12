Bhojpur (Bihar): It was an emotional moment for Nalini belonging to the Salem district in Tamil Nadu when she met her sister after a gap of three years. Nalini mistakenly boarded the wrong vehicle and reached Bihar. Later, she was found undergoing treatment fr mental illness at the lone mental asylum of the state at Koilwar in Bhojpur district. After her recovery, the hospital authorities handed over Nalini to her sister who came to take her home.

Nalini had been undergoing treatment at Bihar State Institute of Mental Health and Allied Science (BSIMHAS), the lone mental health institution at Koilwar in Bhojpur district of the state. A non-governmental organization helped in the reunion of Nalini with her family members.

After the recovery of Nalini from her ailment, she was handed over to her family members. The hospital authority after the completion of the necessary paperwork asked Nalini's sister to take her home to Salem district in Tamil Nadu. The reunion was possible due to the intervention in the matter by an NGO and that too after a gap of three years.

Nalini has now reached her place in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu but before leaving for TN, the hospital staff and authorities bid her adieu with moist eyes and she also thanked them before heading home.

Nalini had been found at Dhanoti in the Siwan district of Bihar in 2019. Thereafter, she was admitted to the Koilwar Mental Health Institute in the Bhojpur district of the state. Earlier, the hospital management did every effort to contact her family members but language became a major hurdle in the process. Nalini belongs to Tamil Nadu and she was unable to understand Hindi or didn't know to speak the language. In the meantime, Mariwal Heath Initiative, an NGO came forward to solve the problem. The organization roped in a Tamil language interpreter and it helped in recording the statement of Nalini as well the hospital authority came to know how she reached Bihar. She had boarded the wrong vehicle to reach Bihar, said sources.

Then the Mariwal Health Initiative, based on information provided by Nalini, contacted the Tamil Nadu Police as well as the health department there. From where it was learned that the family members of Nalini had lodged a missing complaint at the police station concerned in Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, the process was started to arrange a reunion of Nalini with her family members, besides sending her home to Tamil Nadu.

Nalini cured of mental-illness in Bihar, rejoins her family in Tamil Nadu

KP Sharma, the Superintendent of Bihar State Institute of Mental Health and Allied Science (BSIMHAS), where Nalini was undergoing treatment, said, "To enhance the recovery rate among patients, we have introduced games like Volleyball. The screening of movies, Group Therapy, and Peer Support meetings are also organized. Besides, a plan is underway to make available Block Printing and Horticulture."