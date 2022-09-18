Chennai: Tamilian actress Deepa, also known as Pauline Jessica, was found dead in her house in Chennai on Sunday. The police officials probing the matter recovered a suicide note from her house. She has reportedly mentioned a love affair in the note, citing the differences with her lover as the reasons for her suicide.

The matter came to light after Deepa stopped responding to her parents' calls, thereby alarming them. When reached out by her family, Deepa's friend Prabhakaran reached her house located in Malligai Avenue, in the Virugambakkamthe area to check on her on Saturday, where he found her dead.

Police officials recovered a suicide note from the dead body, wherein Deepa mentioned that her love affair with someone hit a rough patch, because of which she decided to end her life. She also mentioned that nobody is responsible for her suicide.

Following these developments, Deepa's brother Dinesh has lodged a complaint at the Koyambedu police station. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

Deepa, the 29-year-old actress, has acted in several Tamil films, with her latest release being the movie 'Vaidhaa'. Another one of her significant appearances was appreciated in the movie 'Thupparivalan'.