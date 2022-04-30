Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu): A worker at the Uthirapathiswarar temple here was killed in the wee hours on Saturday after a massive chariot accidently ran over him while he was trying to place a wooden-wheel block to stop it. The incident happened during the Chithrai Festival chariot procession which started late night on Friday. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Deeparajan.

As per the local inputs, the incident occurred when the chariot procession had crossed the South street (Therkku Veedhi) and needed to be halted. Deeparanjan was attempting to place a block in front of the wheel to stop it, when the massive wheel accidentally ran over him. He was immediately rushed to the Nagapattinam Government Hospital after being rescued, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deepararajan’s family has been traditionally engaged in placing wooden blocks for temple chariots for religious processions like these. Taking the tradition forward, he had also taken up the responsibility. The Thirukannapuram police have registered a case in the matter and are investigating. Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 5 lakh solatium for his family. Earlier on April 27, during a similar chariot procession in Kalimedu in the Thanjavur district, eleven people including three children had died due to electrocution.

