Vellore: Kalaiselvi (46) is no more. She died in a road accident on Saturday evening in Vellore. But the act of her family members donating her organs after she was declared brain dead by doctors perhaps gave new life to other patients.

Hailing from Akaram village next to Arani of Tiruvannamalai district Kalaiselvi was living alone with her two daughters after her husband Murugan died six years ago. She paid for her daughters' education by working as a wage laborer.

Kalaiselvi was seriously injured when she was hit by a two-wheeler from behind while on Saturday evening. Later, she was admitted to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared her brain dead, on Sunday morning.

Upon consent from her relatives, her organs including her heart were donated. The procedure was performed at the same hospital. Hospital sources said that Kalaiselvi's heart, right kidney, liver and both eyes have been sent to different hospitals in Chennai.