Madurai (TN): A 45-year-old woman here was arrested for sexually abusing her male students along with her partner after a video of the act went viral. The accused is from the Bethaniapuram area of ​​Madurai and is currently working as a teacher in a government primary school in the Madurai-Sivagangai district border area. Also a tuition teacher, the woman reportedly has been carrying out these acts for a long time.

The accused and her partner Veeramani (39) were arrested by the police under the POCSO Act after the matter came to light. The initial investigation revealed that the accused had been sharing pornographic texts with her students with the intention to lure them into her trap. The officials also informed that the crime was inspired by porn movies on the internet.

While committing the sexual offence, the culprits decided to film the act without the knowledge of the two teenage students involved in the act. The video, featuring the woman, her partner and the two victims, was later shared with other people by the woman's partner. One of the victims found out about the video being circulated from an acquaintance, after which the enraged students decided to lodge a complaint in the matter. Meanwhile, the video was also shared on social media.

The Karimedu Police said that they have taken cognizance of the matter, and a case has been registered against both the accused under the POCSO Act as well as sections 292 (A) and 506 of IPC, and 67 (A) and 67 (B) of the IT Act. With an investigation into the matter underway, the officials have found around 50 pornographic videos in the mobile phones and laptops confiscated from the accused. Additionally, the officials are also investigating 10 more students who attended tuitions at the culprit's place to trace possible branching in the case.

Also read: Specially abled minor girl raped in Delhi, accused arrested