Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Girls in rural India are making their mark and proving their mettle are on par with their counterparts in urban areas. Many incidents of girls excelling in studies in the rural areas have been reported many a time. One such girl from Tamil Nadu hogged the limelight by clearing NEET.

Thangapachi, a student from the Panamooppanpatty village in Madurai, who cleared the NEET despite financial odds has urged the government to help her to mitigate financial woes. "The government is only paying my tuition fees and I have no money for other expenses like accommodation. In such a case, I had to resume farming."

Thangapachi has cleared the NEET examination consecutively in the academic year of 2021 and 2022. Her father despite working as a farmer ensured that all his four children get a good education. Among them, Thangapachi is the eldest, who has passed her higher secondary school in 2020 from the Vikramangalam Kallar High School.

Last year she couldn't enrol in a private medical college as the expenses of studying medicine was high and her family could not bear the cost of her tuition fees, accommodation, food. Thangapachi got a chance to study medicine at the Mookambika Medical College in the Kanyakumari but despite that, she is doing farming as her family can't bear her education cost.