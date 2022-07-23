Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu): The hospital authorities on Saturday handed over the body of the deceased Class XII girl student to her family after signing the official document. The 17-year-old girl, studying in Class XII at a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, died by suicide on July 13 on the hostel premises. Now, the slain girl student's body was being taken to her native village in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu for performing the last rites. On Friday, the deceased's father had agreed to take the body as per the directive of the Madras High Court.

The 17-year-old girl was a student of Class XII at a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi. She allegedly died by suicide on July 13 on the hostel premises. The slain girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, allegedly died by suicide by jumping to the ground from the top floor of the hostel building. Reportedly, a postmortem report had indicated that she sustained injuries before her death. Police had then registered a case and a probe into the matter was initiated.

Earlier, the Madras High Court taking a serious note of violent protests in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district had directed the state police chief to constitute an SIT to identify the rioters and take stern action against them. Appropriate criminal action should be taken against them following the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, Justice N Sathish Kumar said.