Chennai: A question in a class VI history text book asking to which caste B R Ambedkar and former President Abdul Kalam belonged to has sparked a controversy.

Official sources said that the text book produced by the Chinmaya Mission, a Hindu religious organization which runs many educational institutions across the country, also stated that that people are divided into four categories Brahmins, Kshatriyas Vaishyas and Shudras based on their profession.

They further revealed that it was on the basis of the caste based division the related question was asked in the text book called 'Radiant Bharat'. Questions have been raised from various quarters that withh such questions caste based division instead of equality is being instilled in the minds of children.