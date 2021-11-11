Chennai: The death toll due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu has risen to 12, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran informed on Wednesday, adding that teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the state for relief and rescue.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over a few districts of Tamil Nadu within the next three hours.

A red alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai and Puducherry has been issued with thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places today.

It is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry by Thursday (Nov 11) evening, a fresh update by the Indian Meteorological Department read.

Read: Heavy rainfall to continue over parts of Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains pounded several regions of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression.

It became almost non-stop and heavy in several regions, particularly the northern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and nearby Chengelpet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Villupuram.

"It lay about 430 kilometres east-southeast of Chennai and 420 km east-southeast of Puducherry. It is very likely to move west northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11, 2021. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota close to the north of Puducherry by the evening of 11th November 2021," the IMD stated.

The weather agency also warned of light to moderate, heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall in various areas and at isolated places, and in regions of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, north interior TN, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka.

Read: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin again visits flood-affected areas in Chennai

Nagapattinam topped the chart with 31 CM, followed by Karaikkal (29 CM) and Vedaranyam (25 CM). Other delta regions, including Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mannargudi, Mayiladuthurai and Pattukottai too received heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour has also led to domestic and international flights either being rescheduled or cancelled at the Chennai Airport. Flights to Dubai and Sharjah scheduled on Thursday have also been cancelled.

Tamil Nadu government had declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai.