Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will meet Governor RN Ravi on Saturday to discuss the situation in the state due to continuous and heavy rainfall, informed the Chief Minister's Office. Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain. Chennai Meteorological Department on Friday had given a red alert to all coastal districts till today and an orange alert to the adjacent districts

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday on November 27 for schools and colleges in Schools and colleges will remain closed in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tuticorin, Thiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Pudukkottai, Salem, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, Trichy, Rannipettai, Kallakkurichi, Thanjore, Nagapattinam, Thiruvaarur, Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai.

The holiday has been declared as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in those districts. Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Department issued a red alert to all the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours. In particular, the coastal parts of Tamil Nadu may witness heavy rains.

The red alert has been declared in the following districts: Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Cengalpattu, Vilupuram, Puduchery, Cudaloore, Karaikal (Puducherry), Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavore, Thiruvarur, Naagappattinam, Pudukkottai, Raamanathapuram, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Thenkasi.

The following districts come under the orange alert-- Rannipettai, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perumbalur, Ariyalur, Trichy, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhu Nagar--while a yellow alert was declared in Kanniyakumari.

Also read: Heavy rainfall to continue over parts of Tamil Nadu