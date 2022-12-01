Chennai: In a first, the Idol Wing of Tamil Nadu CID became the first Police unit in the world to mint Soulbound Tokens (SBTs), a non-transferable form of NFT, as “Digital Medals” to reward officers in the wing for their exceptional service.

"Digital medals will be awarded to recognize and commend officers for doing an extraordinary job. Digital rewards will only augment the existing reward system and will not replace any of the existing rewards in the police Department. Digital rewards will only serve as an additional incentive to encourage and motivate officers to give their best," stated a release from the Tamil Nadu Police.

NFTs are unique, non-transferrable digital assets which cannot be swapped for another item and are stored and corroborated using blockchain technology. The value of an NFT is linked to the fact they tend to be a one-of-a-kind item, with such rarity which drives up their worth.

"The present collection features 50 digital assets. The first five digital assets were presented as rewards today to the team headed by DSP Muthuraja and DSP Mohan, which seized 15 idols from the residence of Tr Ratnesh Banthia on November 18, 2022, by masquerading as wealthy Idol Collectors. Besides, the above rewards an SBT as a Digital Medal is being presented to Inspector Mrs Indira for her outstanding work this year," stated the release.

The officers who received NFTs on Thursday in their wallets from the DGP IWCID, Dr K..Jayanth Murali, Dr Dhinakaran IGP IWCID and SP IWCID Dr. Ravi are DSP Muthuraja, DSP Mohan, SSI Ramalingam, HC Reagan, Grade 1 Laxmikant.

"The above officers have been presented with the NFTs minted with the paintings of DGP Idol Wing and digital images of the idols that were seized during the raid conducted by them on November 18, 2022. Such digital artifacts of antiques will help create “a tangible bridge between realities” and contribute to a virtual ecosystem," stated the release.