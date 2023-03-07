Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu police shot a murder suspect who opened fire at an Inspector leading a police team to recover a murder weapon, in Papanaickenpalayam here during the small hours, on Tuesday. The murder suspect has been rescued and admitted to a government hospital here and his condition is said to be stable, according to the police.

Police identified the suspect as Sanjay Raja, a local gangster, who was wanted in connection with the murder of one Sathya pandi, who was shot dead by the gang about a fortnight ago. Sanjay had turned himself in before a Chennai Court and was remanded to Judicial Custody.

Police said Sanjay was taken into police custody and was taken to the crime scene in Papanaickenpalayam to recover the murder weapon which the suspect confessed to have hid it in the crime scene. The encounter broke out at the murder site after he was brought to Coimbatore from Chennai and was taken to there on Tuesday morning.

As the police were searching for the hidden weapon at the murder site, Sanjay who was aware of the position of the gun made the police go in circles in the area. Sanjay got his hands on to the hidden weapon and opened fire at the police party. He fired two rounds before sub-Inspector Chandrashekar retaliated. Fortunately, none from the police force were injured.

Sanjay was shot in his left leg in the retaliatory firing in self-defence. The suspect dropped the weapon and fell down. Police pinned him down before he could fire more rounds. He was then moved to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment where he was being treated for the bullet injuries.

According to police, Sanjay was in possession of two China-made guns. One of the guns were seized from him in Chennai. The gun which was hidden in the murder site was believed to be the second one. A separate case has been registered against him for opening fire. Sanjay was wanted in the murder of one Sathya Pandi who was killed in a shootout between the gangs about two weeks ago.