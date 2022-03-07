Bengaluru: The newly-married daughter of a Tamil Nadu Minister on Monday approached Bengaluru Police Commissioner for seeking protection from her father.

Jayakalyani, daughter of the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister, P.K. Sekar Babu, who is the close confidante of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has sought protection along with her husband Satish Kumar, police said.

She submitted a memorandum to Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. Speaking to the media, the Minister’s daughter said she was in love with Satish Kumar since many years which her family opposed.

“My parents have objected to my love towards Satish Kumar. When I attempted to get married to him couple of months ago, the police arrested him and took him into custody for two months,” she added.

“I suspect the role of my father behind this. I am an adult. We both love each other and have got married,” Jayakalyani said.

“We were given death threats if we return to Tamil Nadu, therefore we have approached Bengaluru Police Commissioner seeking protection,” she added.

Hindu activist Bharath Shetty said the couple approached them on social media seeking help to get married.

“We organised a marriage ceremony as per Hindu tradition. They have been given life threats from the girl’s family and hence they are requesting for security by the Bengaluru police, he added.

IANS

