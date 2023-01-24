Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar throws stone at party workers in Tiruvallur
Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar throws stone at party workers in Tiruvallur
Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu): DMK Minister SM Nasar was Tuesday seen throwing a stone at party workers in Tiruvallur for the delay in bringing chairs for him to sit. A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows Nasar angrily signaling to someone not seen in the video. He suddenly picks up a stone and throws it at the person.
Another person, meanwhile, is seen running towards him carrying a stack of plastic chairs. SM Nasar is the state's minister for Milk and Dairy Development. The latest incident has created a furore in political circles. People say being a public representative he should be humble and polite. Last year, Nasar made headlines after allegedly peddling false information that the Central government has levied Goods & Service Tax (GST) for milk.
The DMK Minister was speaking during a press conference on November 4, 2022, regarding the increase in milk prices at state-owned Aavin when he said: “Union Government has levied GST for milk too. It is an unprecedented incident. As a consequence of levying GST for milk, the selling price of milk has gone up.” K Annamalai, President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, criticized the DMK Minister for his ignorance about milk being excluded from GST.
In another incident late last year, Nasar, who was speaking on a stage at a party event in Tiruttani town in Tiruvallur district, was caught on camera losing his temper and elbowing a cadre for accidentally knocking down the microphone. Amid his speech, the MLA’s assistant, Sathish, was trying to move on the stage when he accidentally stepped on the wire, causing the microphone to fall down. Upset over this, minister Nasar lost his temper and elbowed him on the back, and continued his speech.