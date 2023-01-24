Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar throws stone at party workers in Tiruvallur

Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu): DMK Minister SM Nasar was Tuesday seen throwing a stone at party workers in Tiruvallur for the delay in bringing chairs for him to sit. A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows Nasar angrily signaling to someone not seen in the video. He suddenly picks up a stone and throws it at the person.

Another person, meanwhile, is seen running towards him carrying a stack of plastic chairs. SM Nasar is the state's minister for Milk and Dairy Development. The latest incident has created a furore in political circles. People say being a public representative he should be humble and polite. Last year, Nasar made headlines after allegedly peddling false information that the Central government has levied Goods & Service Tax (GST) for milk.

The DMK Minister was speaking during a press conference on November 4, 2022, regarding the increase in milk prices at state-owned Aavin when he said: “Union Government has levied GST for milk too. It is an unprecedented incident. As a consequence of levying GST for milk, the selling price of milk has gone up.” K Annamalai, President of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, criticized the DMK Minister for his ignorance about milk being excluded from GST.