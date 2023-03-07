Kozhikode(Kerala): The railway police here arrested a man for killing a fellow passenger by pushing him out of a running train after the two got into a verbal argument. The incident took place in the Koyilandi area of the Kozhikode district, on the Mangaluru Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Malabar Express on Sunday, while the accused was arrested on Tuesday after the matter came to the fore.

The accused has been identified as Sonai Muthu (48), a native of Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu. The matter came to notice after the railway police found an unidentified dead body on the railway track between Koyilandy and Vadakara on Monday. On investigating the matter further, the police could also procure a video from a train wherein the two men could be seen being engaged in a verbal spat.

The video further shows that the argument gets heated up, and in a fit of rage, the accused pushes the other man who is standing close by the door, out of the running train. Based on the video, the railway police took the accused into custody and interrogated him. He confessed to the crime during interrogation and informed that he did not know the victim personally and had met him during the journey. He however did not specify why he attacked the youth.

Police said that both the accused and the victim were in an intoxicated state. The body of the victim has been kept at the Kozhikode Medical College Mortuary and the preliminary tests have revealed that the man is a 30-year-old, though his identity has not been ascertained yet. The police have concluded from the preliminary investigation that he was working as a migrant labor in the state. Further investigation into the case is in progress