Tiruvarur: R Muthukumaran was tortured and shot dead by his employer in Kuwait within four days of joining work as domestic help, his wife Vidhya alleged "He was forced to work as a shepherd, denied food, water and other basic requirements and made to sleep on sand. He spoke to me on phone twice and said he wanted to return home and that he would visit the Indian embassy," she said.

Muthukumaran had gone to Kuwait on September 3. His mobile was not reachable on September 7 and two days later his family was informed about his death, she said. "Till now, there has been no word from Kuwait. I've urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to intervene and help our family," Vidhya told reporters.

As per preliminary information has been received that a Kuwaiti national shot Muthukumaran. As soon as the investigation report by Kuwait authorities is received, steps will be taken to bring his body home, the Department of Welfare of Tamilians Living Abroad has said.