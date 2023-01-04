Chennai: Tamil Nadu government is all set to distribute Rs 1000 cash among the ration cardholders, including one kg of rice, processed sugar, and sugarcane on the occasion of Pongal. The state government has made an announcement that 2.19 crore ration cardholders will be given a gift package containing Rs 1,000 cash, one kilogram of rice, processed sugar, and sugarcane on the occasion of the Pongal festival.

Chief minister MK Stalin is likely to kick start the handing over of Pongal gifts to people in Chennai on January 9. The State Governmenmt wants to complete giving gifts to the poor to celebrate January 13, a day ahead of the beginning of Pongal.

To make the process smooth, a token system has been introduced to avoid overcrowding at ration shops. The tokens will carry the date and time for visiting a ration shop to collect the gift. These tokens will be handed over to the recipients at their doorsteps and at least 250 people belonging to respective Public Distribution Shop (PDS) in their area will be given these special tokens per day.

On the other hand, the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami at Kallakurichi on Tuesday demanded from the state government that Rs 5,000 should be given instead of Rs 1,000 to BPL card holders. Palaniswami also reminded that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was vociferous about giving away Rs 5000 when he was in the Opposition.