Chennai: With the International Chess Federation (FIDE) pulling out of the competition from Russia in view of the country's ongoing attack on Ukraine, the Tamil Nadu government will host the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 tentatively between July 26 and August 8 in Chennai, officials said.

The government made the announcement on Tuesday night. "The Government of Tamil Nadu along with the All India Chess Federation is pleased to announce that India has won the bid to host FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennai," a government handout said. After the FIDE declared that it is pulling the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 out of Russia due to the ongoing war situation, the world scrambled to take up this opportunity to bid for the prestigious event. However, Tamil Nadu government officials involved in the Olympiad and the team at AICF with the personal interest of CM M.K. Stalin managed to win the bid for the prestigious event in a period of 10 days.

In the previous 43 times that the official FIDE Chess Olympiad has been organised since 1927, India has never hosted the event. Officials said that they are delighted to have won the bid for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 and will be working towards making it the "best ever organized chess event". In this event, Chennai is going to host 2,000 participants from over 200 countries to compete for the top prize. India being the host nation will also get an opportunity to send in multiple teams thereby increasing the chance to have a podium finish.

The government of Tamil Nadu has been the hub of Chess championships. From promoting chess in schools, providing the required infrastructure for chess tournaments, to felicitating chess players with monetary prizes, the Government of Tamil Nadu has taken major steps to promote the sport. Last year the Government of Tamil Nadu felicitated 14 players of the state who have won Gold in FIDE Online Olympiad 2020, FIDE World Teams 2019, Bronze in FIDE Online Olympiad 2021, along with the newly minted Grandmaster, Woman Grandmaster and International Master with a cash award of 1 crore 98 lakh.

The initiatives have borne results too with 24 of the 73 GMs of India including GM Praggnanandha, GM Gukesh, GM Adhiban, GM Srinath and the world-famous GM Vishwanathan Anand coming from Tamil Nadu. "We are expecting more GMs to come in the near future and are completely committed to the cause of chess," said an official associated with the Olympiad.

