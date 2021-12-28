Chennai: In a clarification, the social welfare and nutritious meal programme department of Tamil Nadu government has issued a statement saying that eggs are served to government school students under the mid-day meals scheme once a week.

The clarification comes after Karur Collector Prabhu Shankar suspended a noon meal organiser, a cook and headmistress of primary school in the Thogaimalai area for not discarding rotten eggs after more than a week of supply. The organisers get the eggs from distributors after undergoing several quality checks of quality, quantity and weight of the eggs.

The statement added that rotten eggs, eggs with worms and cracks are kept separate so that they can be replaced with good quality ones the next time. Though the eggs are supplied to schools once a week they are tested by putting them in water before being cooked and served every time.

The procedures to be followed in the distribution of eggs and serving them to the students are circulated to headmasters and noon meal organisers through the personal assistant (mid-day meals scheme) to the district collector at regular intervals.

The statement added that rotten eggs are not served to children in any centres.

