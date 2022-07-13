Coimbatore: Dharmalingam (49), a hotel worker from Dudiyalur, died while undergoing treatment for severe injuries at the government hospital on Tuesday. According to police, Dharmalingam went to the hospital himself for his injuries after a bike accident, the doctors suspected the reason for his injuries and informed the police.

The police rushed to the hospital to interrogate Dharmalingam and they were informed that he and his friend, Praveen went to Mettupalayam road on July 8 after his work where he sought sexual favors from the transgenders who indulged in sex work. After a heated argument, there was a scuffle with a transgender named Rosmika and transgenders around, Mamta, Gauthami, Harnika, Ruby, Keerthi started to attack them while Praveen sneaked out and left Dharmalinga there. Then Dharmalinga went to the hospital by himself.

The police, who recorded the statement of Dharmalingam, registered a murder case and began the investigation. Transgenders involved in the case, Rosmika, Mamta, Gauthami, Harnika, and Ruby were arrested. They have launched a manhunt for another transgender Keerthi.